KCR not keeping his word: Bandi

HYDERABAD

11 February 2021 00:29 IST

‘Why weren’t developmental works taken up earlier in Nagarjunasagar?’

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar charged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of once again making making tall promises and announcing sops to woo people for the Nagarjunasagar constituency bypoll without bothering to explain why these were not taken up in the last six years.

The top party leader was reacting to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting speech at Haliya on Wednesday. Mr. Sanjay Kumar questioned why the government did not take up Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel works earlier as it could have been completed in a year if sufficient funds were made available. Mr. Sanjay also questioned the Chief Minister’s silence on the recent raids on tribals protesting against encroachment of their lands.

“If the Chief Minister is serious about safeguarding the rights of the tribals, he should immediately announce the 10% quota which was assured earlier. It is also unfortunate that the plight of the orange farmers was ignored while announcing the issuance of new ration cards and pensions to the aged just before the bypoll only exposes his political treachery,” he observed.

The BJP leader, also the Karimnagar MP, reminded that Mr. Rao had publicly committed towards supply of protected drinking water to all households through Mission Bhagiratha before the last Assembly elections but even now many villages have not been covered.

“There are many schemes where he had vowed to take up or claimed he won’t seek votes, but these lies are continuing even now. Not a single extra acre has been brought under irrigation under the TRS rule whereas drinking water facility for the flouride-hit villages has been available from 2014 itself,” he claimed.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar was of the opinion that people of Telangana are no longer ready to believe the Chief Minister as he has been known not to stick to his word on any of his poll eve promises and hence, they are sure to teach him a lesson as they had done during the Dubbaka bypoll and the subsequent GHMC polls.