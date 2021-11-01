KCR neglected all sectors, says Sharmila

Y.S. Sharmila

NALGONDA

01 November 2021 23:53 IST

YSRTP leader appoints party State secretaries

YSR Telangana Party founder-president Y.S. Sharmila continued to criticise the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is consistently neglecting pressing issues.

Starting her Praja Prashtana Yatra from Devarakonda’s Chintapally mandal in the district on the 13th day, she covered its various villages, interacted with people, and completed her 11-km padayatra with a message: Congress leaders are bought by TRS. A vote to Congress is indirectly a vote to TRS. Reject them both. According to Ms. Sharmila, late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy extended Pavala Vaddi loans to poor women in rural areas. He also extended free education and distributed land to poor people. However, the present TRS government is ignoring all issues, she said.

“Pavala Vaddi has assumed ₹1.25 interest rate, fee reimbursements are pending, employment notifications are not being released, people hailing from dalit communities are looked down upon and sarpanches are bring cheated,” she alleged.

Ms. Sharmila also wondered if gram panchayats are receiving the minimum funds, and alleged that several promises the TRS made through in its electoral manifestos – 2BHK housing, unemployment allowance, loan waiver, KG to PG scheme, three acres of land to dalit community members – are just a record of how Mr. Rao cheated people. While the late Chief Minister worked for the poor, the present party leaders are being bought by the ruling TRS, she alleged, and advised that a vote to Congress is as good as voting for the TRS. “And a vote to YSRTP is to bring back YSR rule in Telangana,” she said, asserting her Telangana identity.

During the yatra, Chakalisheerpally village sarpanch Mallamma recalled the works done under YSR rule. She said that she is joining the YSRTP in protest against the government’s continued neglect and recent developments in the village.

Meanwhile, Ms. Sharmila appointed several party leaders as State secretaries for Nakrekal, Jadcherla, Uppal, Khammam, Chandrayangutta, Qutbullapur, Medak and Chevella constituencies.