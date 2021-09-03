KCR meets PM, seeks review of IPS cadre posts to State

HYDERABAD

03 September 2021 20:48 IST

Demands hike in strength of IPS officers from 76 to 105

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday with a list of 10 demands, one of which sought review of IPS officers allotted to the State with the objective to increase their strength from existing 76 to 105 to take their authorised total strength to 194.

At 76, the authorised strength of IPS officers allotted to the State was only 139, Mr. Rao pointed out.

The other nine demands raised by Mr. Rao included 21 Centrally sponsored Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to cover each of the new districts, a one-time grant-in-aid of ₹1,000 crore for Warangal textile park, a tribal university as envisaged in the State bifurcation Act, an Indian Institute for Management at Hyderabad, an International Institute of Information Technology at Karimnagar, upgradation of roads under Prime Minister’s Grameen Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), additional funds under PMGSY, complete funding of road works in naxalite affected districts by the Centre and sanction of Hyderabad - Nagpur and Warangal - Hyderabad industrial corridor projects.

While seeking more IPS cadre posts to the State, Mr. Rao highlighted that the demand accrued from reorganisation of districts which took their number from 10 to 33. It resulted in 20 police districts and nine police commissionerates instead of nine police districts and two police commissionerates. So, there was need to create new territorial posts to fulfil statutory responsibilities as per Police Act. Not only new districts, new zones and multi-zones were created which required creation of additional critical posts.

The earlier IPS cadre review for Telangana was done by Home Ministry in 2016 when a total of 76 senior duty posts and resultant 139 total authorised posts were approved.

The State government had sent a proposal to the Ministry to review the cadre posts in June. Hence, a marginal increase of these posts from 76 to 105 was sought as a special case to increase their their total authorised strength from 139 to 195. This allocation will help posting IPS officers as Commissioners/Superintendents of Police, Deputy Inspectors General in at zonal level and Inspectors General of police in multi-zones.

Mr. Rao pointed out that the present authorised strength of 139 posts comprised 76 senior duty posts, 30 Central Deputation Reserve (CDR) posts at 40 %, 19 State Deputation Reserve (inter-State) posts at 25%, two training reserve posts at 3.5% and 12 leave reserve posts at 16.5%.

The senior duty posts will go up to 105, CDR 42, SDR 26, training reserve 4 and leave reserve 17 if the authorised strength was increased from 139 to 194.