KCR may sound poll bugle at TRS plenary today

The 17th anniversary of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will be a distinctive one with the plenary on Friday all set to shift its focus and project Telangana to the nation as the most happening State with innovative schemes that have to be replicated across the country.

The Chief Minister, and the TRS President, K. Chandrasekhar Rao will sound the poll bugle as it is likely to be the last plenary before the general elections, explaining to the 13,000-odd delegates why Telangana is a refreshing change in the governance model and how it was imperative for the country to adopt it for fulfilling people’s aspirations.

Top on agenda

Top of the agenda would be the financial assistance to farmers, which the government wants to project as the most innovative scheme in the country followed by initiatives in welfare of minorities.

Nine committees have worked on various resolutions to be adopted, TRS general secretary, Palla Rajeshwara Reddy said.

Delegates who have already reached the city are also keenly observing the role played by the IT Minister, K.T. Rama Rao, and the signals emerging on who will call the shots after the Chief Minister. It was KTR who visited the plenary venue earlier to oversee the arrangements and gave a clear direction to the cadre, leaders and elected representatives.

Meanwhile, the party leaders worked overtime to ensure that the day-long event was a smooth affair in view of the scorching heat. About 500 volunteers have been given training to guide the delegates and to tackle emergency situation. Special arrangements have been made for Muslim delegates to offer prayers since it is a Friday.

The GBR Cultural Centre at Kompally, the venue of the plenary has special enclosures for senior leaders apart from MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Party Executive Committee members, those holding nominated posts while separate food stalls have been arranged for the VIPs.

More than 100 Non-Resident Indian (NRI) representatives from over 20 countries are participating in the plenary.