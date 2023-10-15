KCR kickstarts BRS election campaign, exhorts party cadres to popularise manifesto

October 15, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said the Husnabad election meeting will set the tone for the resounding victory of the party in the November 30 Assembly elections with a tally of 95 to 105 seats at the hustings.

In tune with the tradition of launching the party’s election campaign in Husnabad, which bode well for the party in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections, Mr. Rao kicked off the BRS’s poll campaign for the November 30 Assembly elections in the town on Sunday evening.

Addressing a huge gathering here, he said: I have arrived here straight from Hyderabad soon after launching the party’s election manifesto and handing over the B-forms to the party candidates.

I am confident that you will bless BRS MLA from Husnabad V Satish Kumar and elect him with a thumping majority of more than 60,000 margin, he added.

“Once the parched Husnabad constituency was beset with drought-like situation, power crisis, water scarcity, widespread migration, and other issues before the formation of Telangana during the then Congress regime. The constituency has now emerged as a symbol of agricultural prosperity,” he remarked.

We have nurtured and developed Telangana after achieving it with unwavering commitment in the last nine-and-a-half years, he asserted saying Telangana emerged no. 1 in per captia income and per captia power consumption and various other crucial aspects, surmounting the challenges with a pragmatic strategy.

“Despite lack of support from the Centre and the obstructions in the development endeavour,” the BRS steered Telangana on the path of accelerated development with inclusive and integrated approach, he added.

He said the paramount focus on irrigation projects and check dams brought agricultural prosperity to the upland Husnabad region and recharged the ground water table.

Taking a swipe at the Congress party, he said, “Those who were at the helm here and at the Centre for nearly 60 years had failed to address the miseries of poor people and farmers in the past. With an eye on the upcoming elections, they are making hollow promises seeking votes, he charged.

Why did they not implement Dalit Bandhu and Rythu Bandhu during their decades-old rule? he asked.

He highlighted some of the main promises of the BRS manifesto for the Telangana Assembly elections-2023 such as enhancing Aasara pension to ₹5,000 in a phased manner, and the phased increase of the investment support under the Rythu Bandhu. He called upon the party cadres to popularise the BRS election manifesto among all sections of the society.

He assured to ensure repairs to the Shanigaram project’s main canal, development of Sri Veerabhadraswamy temple at Kothakonda, government junior college at Elkaturthy and new bus stand in Mulkanoor.

On the occasion, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao handed over the B-Form to party candidate from Husanabad and sitting MLA Satish.

Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar and Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao also spoke.