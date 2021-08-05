KCR keeps a promise

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI

05 August 2021 00:10 IST

Keeping his promise, that he would visit Vasalamarri again and again, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was at the village on Wednesday, to review development requirements and proposed sanction plans.

On June 22, when K. Chandrasekhar Rao who made a ‘special appearance’ at Vasalamarri, by participating in a grand village lunch followed by a mega grama sabha, proposed ‘Mission Bangaru Vasalamarri’ and said the whole village had become his family.

And as part of the Mission, he added that Vasalamarri would be extended all government schemes and aids, to help the village and its residents become self-supporting and a role model like Ankapur of Nizamabad, Ramunipatla of Medak and Erravelli of Gajwel.

On Wednesday, arriving at the village by road around 12.30 p.m., Mr. Rao started by greeting families in the ‘Dalitwada’ and the general wards, door-to-door. He enquired about their well-being, occupations, housing facility and available government land in the village for distribution.

It was learnt that Mr. Rao, who missed visiting sarpanch P. Anajaneyulu’s house in the last visit, took his lunch and rested there.

According to an official release, Mr. Rao instructed District Collector Pamela Satpathy for plans to build new 2BHK housing for all poor households, who had been living in mud and tile-roof houses, for CC roads and effective drainage system in the village. He had also instructed officials to investigate land encroachments.