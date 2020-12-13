KCR joined Modi-front: Jeevan

Hyderabad

13 December 2020 23:34 IST

‘The man boasted of starting an anit-BJP front before GHMC elections’

Congress MLC and former Minister, T. Jeevan Reddy has ridiculed Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao saying the man who boasted of starting an anti-BJP front before the GHMC elections has now joined the Modi-front referring to the Prime Minister.

At a press conference here, he said after formation of Telangana KCR had pushed it into a debt-trap of ₹3 lakh crore and was afraid of his failures being noticed by people and was trying to move closer to the Central government. He said it was laughable that the CM was asking national status for Kaleshwaram project now after claiming to have completed it.

Did he submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) needed to be submitted before seeking central funding, he asked and said it was nothing but just an attempt to divert the attention of people.

Advertising

Advertising

Mission Bhageeratha too was taken up for commissions and no one was using that water including TRS activists. Water supply connections already existed and most of the State was already covered with safe drinking water.

Ridiculing the assurance of new airports, he said the CM should first concentrate on building roads and stop misleading people on airports. Mr. Reddy said Telangana was not formed for the “Gadi” rule which KCR has now converted into. Yougsters and students who fought for Telangana were now cursing the Chief Minister as he failed to deliver the rosy picture he showed to them during the agitation.

He wanted to know why the unemployment dole of ₹3,016 promised during the 2018 elections was not implemented. Not a single school teacher post has been filled.

Farmers’ interests are totally ignored and employees are waiting for the PRC, he said and also criticised the Employee Unions leaders’ silence. No section in the state is willing to believe K. Chandrasekhar Rao and it was quite ironical that only people from Andhra region had voted for him as was evident in the GHMC elections, he claimed.

Questioning his party’s alliance with MIM, he said how can he partner with MIM that opposed Telangana till the last minute.