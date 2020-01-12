KCR-Jagan meeting today

The stage is being set for the meeting of Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy respectively at Pragati Bhavan on Monday.

The agenda of the meeting was not finalised and the two Chief Ministers were expected to hold one-to-one discussions on the issues facing the two States as well as the latest developments at the national level. That the meeting would focus on political issues, not the pending reorganisation issues, is evident from the fact that officials, particularly those dealing with the State Reorganisation affairs of the two States, were reportedly not invited to the meeting.

The last meeting of the two Chief Ministers had been held in September last week when they discussed the proposed diversion of Godavari water to Krishna river through inter-linking. Senior officials said there was no invitation extended to them so far to attend the meeting. Asked about the issues that were likely to figure in the discussions, a senior official said, “It’s anybody’s guess.”

The meeting was reportedly convened to discuss the national level developments, particularly the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act by the Centre and the moves to mount pressure on the States to take up works on preparation of the National Register of Citizens. The Telangana government had opposed both the CAA and the NRC, while the AP government had extended its support to the CAA, but opposed nationwide implementation of the NRC.

Sources said the fallout of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s announcement on setting up legislative, executive and judicial capitals was also likely to figure in the discussions.