KCR, Jagan have secret pact over water sharing: Bandi Sanjay

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of having entered into a ‘secret pact’ on sharing of river water and other issues.

This understanding is the main cause of the neighbouring State going ahead with the project to increase the capacity of the Pothireddypadu head regulator to 80,000 cusecs to draw water from Srisailam reservoir, he claimed.

Addressing a digital press conference, the BJP president said that both the CMs have their own vested political interests in instigating regional differences and questioned why Mr. KCR had not raised the issue in the last meeting at Pragathi Bhavan.

Mr. Sanjay also alleged that KCR had failed to protect the interests of Telangana in making sufficient water available through Krishna river for irrigation projects, at the various meetings of the apex council and the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). “The CM did not even release funds for setting up telemetric devices that could have exposed AP ‘illegally’ drawing excess water over the years,” he said.

He also thanked Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for ordering AP to halt the construction work on the head regulator, for seeking project detail plans and for calling an urgent meeting of KRMB.

“The Minister has promptly responded to our representation made on this aspect and this is a victory for the people of Telangana,” he said.