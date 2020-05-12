KCR is the first to foresee COVID impact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Tuesday has proved yet again that Telangana government with its foresight has been leading the country in COVID containment.

The Prime Minister announced that the next course of action after the expiry of lockdown deadline on May 17 would be announced in the coming days in consultation with the State governments. The announcement indicated the continuance of the lockdown, albeit with some restrictions and some more relaxations covering different sectors that promised revival of economic activities.

The Telangana government was the first in announcing the extension of the lockdown till May 29 and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was the first in the country to assess the possible impact of the virus. He was particular that allowing train travel could lead to further complications and exacerbation of the impact of the virus. Mr. Rao suggested to Centre that the government could defer its decision on allowing the operation of trains in view of this.

And Mr. Rao’s request was not without a reason as Telangana was the first and only State that alerted the country about the possible magnitude of the impact of the pandemic.

From the first case reported from the visit of Indonesians to Karimnagar early in March, Telangana was the first State to announce the lockdown simultaneously with the Janata Curfew observed on March 22. It was a couple of days later that the Centre had announced the lockdown which was extended subsequently.

But then, it was the Telangana government that had extended the lockdown beyond the dates prescribed by the Centre, proving that the Chief Minister was a step ahead of the country in ascertaining the possible impact of the virus in the State. The virus, according to the Chief Minister, had a severe impact on the State’s economy and Mr. Rao was the first to tell the nation about its ramifications which created such an atmosphere that the States were unable to repay their loan commitments in time.

The Chief Minister was right and was well in advance in several aspects to gauge the impact on the grassroot level and the State is hopeful that the Centre’s latest announcement on the ₹ 20 lakh crore package announced by the Centre to come to its rescue in the difficult times, at least on the finances front.