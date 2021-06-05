‘KCR is my father-figure and I never faced humiliation’

Harish objects to Eatala dragging others into controversy

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has clarified that he is a committed and loyal soldier of the party and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and that he had not faced any humiliation as claimed by rebel MLA Eatala Rajender.

The Minister was responding to the claims of Mr. Rajender during his press conference to announce his resignation from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and as legislator where the latter had claimed that there were several who were facing humiliation in the party including Mr. Harish Rao.

In a statement, Mr. Rao rubbished the claims of Mr. Rajender and objected to his name being dragged into the controversy.

Mr. Rajender leaving the party would make no difference and his efforts to create bad blood would also not fructify, he said.

‘Duty-bound’

Terming the Chief Minister as a father-figure to him, Mr. Harish Rao said that KCR was not only his party president but was also his guide and mentor. “I am duty-bound to follow the orders of the Chief Minister and will do so till the last breath. I have repeatedly said this on many occasions and like to clarify once again,” he said in the statement.

Being a loyal soldier of the party since 2001, it was his responsibility to obey the party president and complete the task given to him.

Mr. Harish Rao said Mr. Rajender had benefited more than the services he had rendered to the party and he may have his own reasons to leave the party but he should not drag others’ names to gain sympathy. This was a detestable attempt to paint an untruthful picture and lacked wisdom.