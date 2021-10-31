KCR involved in the issue: Bandi

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of being directly involved in the issue of alleged irregularities during trasnsport of VVPATs as the TRS was ‘scared’ of losing the bypoll. “Why were the machines removed surreptitiously without informing either the contesting candidates or the agents? Who has decided the VVPATs were not working? We have many doubts about this as these machines are supposed to be locked up in the strongroom,” he said.

The TRS, by allegedly offering a lot of money for securing votes, had already made a mockery of the election exercise and with this “illegal diversion” of the VVPATs had only added to the dubious game being played by it, he charged. Many party leaders did a silent protest near the Gandhi statue across Telangana following this incident.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar is scheduled to preside over a meeting of top leaders on Monday at the State office in which Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy, national general secretary Tarun Chugh, national OBC morcha president K.Laxman, P.Muralidhar Rao and others are expected to participate. The bypoll result, political scenario and programmes to be chalked ahead are the points of discussion, said general secretary G. Premender Reddy.