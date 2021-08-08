KCR inspects construction of Secretariat

HYDERABAD

08 August 2021 00:02 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday inspected the progress of construction at the new Secretariat complex along with a large team comprising officials, representatives of the executing agency and supervisors

He went round the entire complex on foot and later held a meeting with officials to pass on certain instructions.

A release later said Mr. Rao asked the contractors to ensure a drainage system for discharge of water in front and adjacent to the complex. The material for interior works should be procured in advance to avoid delays, he said.

He saw the parking lots for two-wheelers, cars and buses and asked the officials to ensure movement of battery operated vehicles within the complex. Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashant Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and several MLAs were present.