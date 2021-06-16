KCR insensitive to problems of youth: Sharmila

Y.S. Sharmila greeting people in Nalgonda on Wednesday.

SURYAPET

16 June 2021 23:41 IST

‘No job notifications for the past seven years’

Y.S. Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, who recently launched her political journey, on Wednesday said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is insensitive to the youth of Telangana as job notifications were not released for almost seven years now.

She quoted committee reports and said there is one vacant job for every three jobs in the State government and a total vacancy of about 1.91 lakh jobs are in the various departments.

“But why is the Chief Minister not issuing job notifications? Why is he short-sighted when it comes to youth issues and their future? He is very effective and leaves no stone unturned when it comes to winning even a single by-poll,” she remarked.

Ms. Sharmila was in Suryapet and Nalgonda on Wednesday to meet unemployed youth and their families.

She met the family of Md. Saleem, an ardent supporter of late YSR in Miryalaguda, who died due to COVID-19-related complications. She consoled the family and offered support.

As per the schedule, Ms. Sharmila was to meet one Neelakanta Sai of Medaram village in Nereducherla mandal, who recently attempted to end life reportedly for non-issuance of notifications, but when approached, the house remained locked. Supporters of Ms. Sharmila alleged that the police forced the family out. However, Ms. Sharmila addressed unemployed group in an interaction and appealed to them not to resort to extreme steps but to demand and fight against the government.

“The Chief Minister shed crocodile tears for the youth during the separate Telangana movement but now he is careless about them. Y.S.Rajasekhara Reddy was a visionary Chief Minister who filled more than 1 lakh jobs within three years, created about 11 lakh jobs in private sector, helped the skilled through corporations and extended self-employment subsidies,” she said, describing the deaths of unemployed youths as “murders by TRS government.”