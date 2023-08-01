HamberMenu
KCR inaugurates fleet of 466 ambulances, Amma Odi vehicles

August 01, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday flagged off a fleet of 466 ambulances, Amma Odi vehicles, and hearse vehicles at People’s Plaza.

The fleet includes 204 ambulances, 228 Amma Odi vehicles dedicated for pregnant women, and 34 hearse vehicles.

During the inauguration, Health Minister T.Harish Rao said that since the formation of the State in 2014, the number of ambulances has risen from 316 to 455. Previously, there was one vehicle for every 1,00,000 people; however, the current ratio stands at one vehicle for every 75,000 people. The Amma Odi vehicles are catering to 4,000 people daily. Additionally, the 108 ambulance service is being utilised by 2,000 people per day. The average arrival time of an ambulance has been slashed from 30 minutes to just 15 minutes, he said.

The Minister also announced that the government will provide smartphones to newly-appointed ASHAs in Hyderabad and also cover their phone bills.

