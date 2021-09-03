KCR in Delhi to give false impression to people: Bandi Sanjay

HYDERABAD

03 September 2021 19:05 IST

‘There is no question of BJP having close ties with TRS’

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar waded into Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to New Delhi and said that the latter’s effort to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi was just to give a “false impression” to people about his ties with the party.

“KCR is moving heaven and earth to meet the PM. Like a true democrat, Mr. Modi will surely meet him but there is no question of our party having close ties with TRS. We will never align with it contrary to what the CM wishes to project,” he told a public meeting at Manneguda in Vikarabad district on Friday.

The BJP leader, on the seventh day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, ridiculed the hoisting of party flags on the occasion of foundation stone laying for the TRS office in Delhi and said it was only meant to divert the people’s attention to the ‘overwhelming’ response to his ongoing ‘mahapadayatra’.

Advertising

Advertising

“Mr. Rao, after meeting the PM, will claim that his government was praised with select leaks to the media. Please do not believe such canards. He and his party are facing the heat from the public. His pre-bypoll gimmicks of new schemes and spending hundreds of crores will not work anymore and we are sure to win in Huzurabad,” he claimed.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said that this region was deprived of irrigation water either from the initial design of Pranahita Chevella or the redesigned project by TRS government due to ‘corruption’. “Telangana’s interests have been mortgaged in getting Krishna water share as it was getting only 299 tmc as against 575 tmc. The CM skipped the KRMB meeting to ‘cover up’ his failures. BJP is committed to the welfare of people and is the only party that can free Telangana from the clutches of a corrupt family rule of TRS,” he maintained. Senior leaders D.K. Aruna and Vivek Venkat Swamy, among others, were present.