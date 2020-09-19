KCR ignoring sacrifices of frontline warriors: Cong.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not hold a single meeting to check the facilities being provided to frontline warriors, and their sacrifices at the call of duty was not being recognised by the government, alleged the Telangana Congress.
“The State government is not maintaining any data of frontline warriors getting infected with COVID and those who succumbed due to the disease. This is nothing but an utter disrespect to people who are risking their lives to save others,” said TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy in a statement here.
“Though both the Central and State governments are calling the frontline workers warriors against COVID, they are not willing to recognise them as martyrs. The government went on record in Parliament admitting that it does not have the data of doctors who died of COVID. It simply shifted the blame on State governments saying it was their duty to maintain the data as Health is a State-subject. This is completely inhuman,” Mr. Reddy said.
He also alleged that the TRS government was tampering or manipulating data of coronavirus cases and deaths in Telangana State.
“Medical professionals are not getting the required medical attention after getting infected. Even police personnel are not getting free treatment under the Aarogya Bhadra scheme due to the non-payment of dues by the State government to private hospitals,” he charged.
