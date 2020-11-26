KCR has to explain about info source on possible violence, says Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday stated it was up to the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to disclose about the information he had received about likelihood of law and order issues due to possible communal incidents during the ongoing poll campaign for the GHMC.

“Since he has held a meeting with the top police officials and talked about the possible violence, he should explain how he got the information,” he said during the press conference for the manifesto launch. He also questioned the Chief Minister’s silence on Majlis leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s threat to demolish the memorials built for former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao because of ‘encroaching on Hussainsagar Lake’.

“Why is KCR silent about it? It showed the true face of Majlis party. Both PV and NTR are much respected and loved Telugu icons. No one can touch both those memorials,” affirmed Mr. Reddy. With regard to case filed against the party MP and BJYM president Tejasvi Surya, he said there was no bar against visiting Osmania University and to stand by the students there. Therefore, he did nothing which went against the law.

The Union Minister said the BJP is quite keen on local issues being debated during the GHMC poll but it was Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K.T. Rama Rao who have been commenting on national issues and in fact, the 50 questions posed by KTR were all about national issues only.

“We are promising good governance in the local body if we are elected to power and take development into the Old City including taking the Metro Rail Line for the benefit of the citizens,” he said.

Rohingyas in city

Responding to another question, Mr. Kishan Reddy said the Centre has ‘definite information’ about the illegal stay of Rohingyas in the city and other parts of the country and appropriate action will be taken against them in coordination and after holding discussions with the respective State governments, he said.

Homage to PV & NTR

Earlier in the day, Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar had visited both the memorial sites on the NTR Marg and paid his respects. He also warned that the MIM headquarters of “Darussalam will be demolished” if the any harm comes to the PV and NTR memorials as a retort to the Majlis leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s remarks at a public meeting on Wednesday.

The BJP chief also condemned the filing of police cases against the BJYM president Tejasvi Surya and called it as an avengeful act. “Our MP had raised the assurances made to the students and youth of Telangana by KCR about providing one lakh jobs. The youth are agitated over the failure of the government in keeping up to its promises and they are with us. Our party will not be deterred or be scared by foisting of false cases,” he added.