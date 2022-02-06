KCR has insulted PM, says Bandi

BJP Telangana unit chief flays CM for his absence from Modi events in Hyderabad

BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Saturday, condemned the “breach of protocol” by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in staying away from welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival to Hyderabad.

Talking to the media at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, after welcoming the Prime Minister, who came to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of ICRISAT at Patancheru and also to dedicate the Statue of Equality of 11th century Vaishnavate saint Sri Ramanunacharya at Muchintal on the city outskirts, Mr Bandi Sanjay wondered “what other busy schedule KCR had than accompanying the Prime Minister during his visit to the State”.

‘Lame excuse’

“It was shameful on the part of KCR for playing truant to the visit of Mr. Modi by citing lame excuses of having a ‘mild fever’. It is very much evident that the Chief Minister does not want to show his face to the Prime Minister, as the entire country was abhorring his filthy abuses hurled at the latter,” he claimed.

KCR has “scant regard for democracy”, he charged and accused him of insulting B.R. Ambedkar by calling for redrafting of the Constitution.

“Now, he has insulted the Prime Minister of the country by violating the protocol. What more evidence does one need for his discourteous character,” Mr Bandi Sanjay said.

‘Forgotten magnanimity’

He also said that the PM had given appointment to KCR whenever he sought it. “Have you forgotten the magnanimity of the Prime Minister? How can you confine yourself to your farmhouse by lacking the basic courtesy of welcoming the Prime Minister on his visit to the State,” he asked.