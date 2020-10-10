KCR has hidden agenda behind one-day Assembly session: Bandi Sanjay

HYDERABAD

10 October 2020

Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday alleged that TRS government is holding one-day Assembly session to curry favour to Muslims and MIM party.

In a scathing attack on TRS supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao, the BJP State president said the one-day session was planned to relax the rule of not permitting persons having more than two children to contest in GHMC elections.

Speaking with media persons at Kondagattu in Jagityal district, having returned from Delhi, Mr. Sanjay said the one-day Assembly session is purely to help TRS party’s ally MIM in ensuing GHMC elections by relaxing the two-child norm. He charged that Mr. Rao had already damaged the interests of lakhs of Backward Classes among Hindus by providing 12% reservations to Muslims.

To exploit the Muslim vote bank in GHMC elections, Mr. Rao decided to permit persons having more than two children to contest in GHMC elections, Mr. Sanjay charged. Relaxation of two-child norm would help Muslims who have more than two children and directly benefit MIM, the BJP president alleged.

Continuing the tirade against Mr. Rao, the Karimnagar MP said the TRS supremo did not utter a single word about the law brought out by the BJP against on Triple Talaq which is helping Muslim women. He would does not speak about 12% reservations for tribals but readily holds Assembly session to help Muslims, Mr. Sanjay alleged.

“When KCR made sarcastic comments about Hindus during Lok Sabha elections, people taught him a lesson in Karimnagar. People would repeat it in GHMC polls if he undermines majority sections,” the BJP president said.