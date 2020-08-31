KCR hand-in-glove with AP’s Krishna diversion plans: Bhatti

HYDERABAD

31 August 2020 23:19 IST

‘29 lakh acres of existing ayacut under various projects in Telangana will go dry’

The plans of Andhra Pradesh government to divert Krishna water from Srisailam reservoir by taking up Rayalaseem Lift Irrigation Scheme and enhancing the water drawal capacity of the existing Pothireddypadu head regulator system would leave 29 lakh acres of existing ayacut under various projects in Telangana go dry, Congress Legislature Party leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka has said.

Speaking during his visit to Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba-Gadwal and Wanaparthy districts on Monday, he said the RLS would allow AP to divert 3 tmc ft of water from Srisailam reservoir every day and the expansion of Pothireddypadu would take its water drawal capacity to a whopping 8 tmcft per day, taking the total water diversion capacity of the two systems to 11 tmcft a day. By getting the Apex Council meeting initially scheduled for August 5 postponed, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had cooperated with AP in completing the process of tenders for RLS, Mr. Vikramarka alleged

Giving details, he stated that about 22.69 lakh acres is either already being irrigated or under the process of providing irrigation through Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Dindi and Palamuru-Rangareddy projects. Besides, over 6.4 lakh acres was being irrigated under the Nagarjunasagar Left Canal.

The act of Mr. Rao had brought in situation of the existing ayacut under projects based on Krishna waters go dry, lest the water from new projects. The AP’s plans would threaten the future of the entire south Telangana itself as it would deny even drinking water to the area, he noted, adding that the the GO 203 issued by it would also allow it to draw water from 814 feet level of Srisailam reservoir against the existing 854 feet.

To protect the State’s rights over Krishna water and its protection, the Congress party would take along all like-minded parties and organisations in the fight.