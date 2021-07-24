KCR goes all out to get Huzurabad

Hyderabad

24 July 2021 21:15 IST

Launching of schemes and political appointments point to a strategy to deal a crushing defeat to Eatala

All schemes and appointments are leading to Huzurabad, and the State government has no inhibitions to hide its intentions of pushing the Assembly segment onto the centre stage.

The much touted Dalit Bandhu scheme, where individuals from Scheduled Castes will get ₹ 10 lakh cash support, will be the pilot project in Huzurabad, and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself claimed that there was nothing wrong in gaining political mileage from the scheme that will hit off from Huzurabad constituency going for bypolls very soon. About ₹ 2,000 crore will be spent in the constituency for the programme.

Even the second phase of one of the government’s flagship programmes – sheep distribution for the Yadava community will be kicked off by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav in Jammikunta, part of Huzurabad constituency on July 28.

The appointment of Scheduled Castes Development Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas from Huzurabad and the rumours that Congress leader Kaushik Reddy, who joined the TRS recently will be appointed as the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chief are an indication of how Huzurabad is hogging the spotlight.

Chairmen for two more corporations are likely to go to the constituency soon and one of them is Sammi Reddy, who recently shifted loyalties from ousted Minister Eatala Rajender’s camp after initially sailing with him. The sudden interest in the constituency is a well-known secret that the ruling party is desperate to defeat Mr. Rajender more than winning it.

If party seniors are to be believed, it should be a crushing defeat for the once strong votary of KCR’s leadership and now his bete noire . “Nothing less than that would satisfy the Chief Minister,” agrees a senior leader overseeing the implementation of KCR’s strategy.

That the Chief Minister is not willing to give an inch space to Mr. Rajender is also clear with he personally calling up local leaders and leaving an impression of his personal care for the constituency. On Saturday he called up Ramaswamy, husband of an MPTC of Tanugula, inviting him for the Dalit Bandhu meeting he intends to hold on July 26 in Hyderabad with selected group of SC people from the constituency.

“At least one Minister will be in Huzurabad constituency every day so that the government programmes get the top priority in the mainstream media. The effort is also to relegate the aggressive campaign of Mr. Rajender and negate his influence.”