KCR for tough action against forest smugglers

HYDERABAD

08 October 2020 00:20 IST

Police asked to coordinate with Forest officials to curb smuggling

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, on Wednesday, directed Home and Forest departments’ officials to take stern action against those plundering forest wealth.

“Timber smuggling has become an easy business for vested interests because of the negligent attitude of previous governments. The government has, however, taken a serious note of the malice since the formation of the separate State,” he said. Accordingly, the CM directed the civilian police to forge effective coordination with the Forest department to stop smuggling of forest wealth.

Mr. Rao was speaking at a high-level meeting of senior officials of Police and Forest departments here on Wednesday. He said that the State was ahead of all others in terms of maintenance of law and order situation and this could be achieved with the help of police officials at different levels. “There is a need for officials concerned to continue their good work for maintaining law and other situation in the State,” he said.

In this context, he added that police personnel should actively participate in the Telanganaku Harita Haram programme so that they could spread awareness about conservation of forest wealth among the general public which, in turn, would help in controlling smuggling. Forest department officials have been directed to coordinate with the police in this direction.

“Officials of the two departments should conduct coordination meetings and prepare an action plan to curb timber smuggling,” he said. He told the police to deal firmly with those indulging in preparation of fake certificates as reports on the existence of such rackets would send wrong signals. Officials should focus on nabbing the gangs indulging in producing fake certificates and stringent action should be initiated against those found guilty.

About policemen retiring from service, he said that there should not be any delays in making appointments on compassionate grounds. Every eligible member of the family of a deceased should be given jobs based on their qualifications and the department should prepare an action plan in this regard at the earliest.

The Chief Minister directed Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy to find out whether there were any vacancies in other departments so that they could be filled by candidates in the waiting list. Recalling that the government was implementing 33% reservation for women, Mr. Rao said facilities for women employees should accordingly be created in all the police stations.

He exhorted the department to leverage advancements in technology to control crime. The department should also speed up the process of setting up 10 lakh CCTV cameras in Hyderabad.