KCR for strict regulation in city, border areas to contain spread

Strict regulatory measures must be enforced in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas where coronavirus is severe, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao instructed officials.

Apart from Hyderabad, vigil should be maintained in the border villages of Kurnool and Guntur districts, he said at a review meeting on COVID-19 and implementation of lockdown at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

He said that coronavirus and its spread was under control in the State except Hyderabad and its surrounding districts.

All new positive cases that were being registered are from Hyderabad, Medchal, Rangareddy and Vikarabad districts. Thus, officers should focus more on these districts.

Anybody with COVID symptoms should be tested and treated immediately. If required, treatment should be extended and all the contacts of the positive patient should be traced and quarantined.

“Enforce strict measures so that nobody from Hyderabad goes out and outsiders do not enter the city. Police officers, medical and health department officers and IAS officers must be appointed as special officers to monitor this. Let the whole of Hyderabad be surrounded and monitored by them. This is how the virus will be eliminated,” he said.

“Special officers should be appointed in villages close to the borders of Kurnool town and Guntur district and movement of people across the borders should be strictly regulated. The coronavirus did not originate from here and it came from outside. The more effective regulation of movement of people is, the better will be the containment of virus,” the Chief Minister added.