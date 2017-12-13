KCR for representation to Yadavas in politics

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced his resolve to provide due representation to backward classes, Yadavas and other castes in particular, in political postings.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti had decided to field a candidate from Yadava community in the next elections to the Rajya Sabha while E. Mallesham from the Kuruma community would be the party’s candidate for the legislative council.

The Government was committed to provide more representation to these communities after the delimitation of assembly constituencies was completed.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering of yadavas and members of other sub-castes who called on him at Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday.

He said the Government’s programme to distribute sheep and goat to the community was progressing at a brisk pace and the government was committed to distribute the animals to 7.6 lakh eligible families. It was also proposed to construct a Yadava Bhavan with an estimated ₹10 crore.