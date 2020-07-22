KCR for release of convicts before I-Day

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered release of convicted prisoners with good conduct ahead of Independence Day celebrations next month.

At an official meeting in the city on Wednesday, he examined the guidelines pertaining to commuting their sentence before issuing the order.

The Chief Minister asked officials to come up with the list of prisoners who qualified for release.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP) M. Mahender Reddy and Director General of Prisons Rajiv Trivedi.

Inmates’ representation

The Chief Minister’s decision on prisoners was the result of a representation made by inmates of Cherlapalli jail to Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar when he visited the jail for tree plantation as part of his Green India Challenge programme.

The prisoners had requested him that they had spent a long time in jail and there was a positive change in them. Their family members and children were anxiously awaiting reunion, Mr. Kumar tweeted.

He took up the matter with Mr. Rao and the latter responded with a human approach, Mr. Kumar said.