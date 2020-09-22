KCR for registration of non-agri properties within 15 days

‘Complete the exercise before Dharani portal becomes operational’

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed officials to ensure registration of non-agricultural land holdings, including apartments, plots and individual houses, which are not registered so far, within 15 days so that they could be hosted online.

Mr. Rao wanted officials of Municipal Administration and Panchayat Raj departments to ensure that all land related properties under their jurisdiction get registered and hosted online before the 15-day deadline set by the government. He directed them to complete the exercise before the Dharani portal, conceived as a one-stop solution to land related transactions, becomes operational.

He gave these instructions at a high-level meeting to review the progress of updation of Dharani portal with senior officials of the Revenue department on Tuesday. The exercise follows the enactment of legislations aimed at overhauling the revenue administration in the State to rid the department of ‘corruption’.

The CM revealed his intentions for a complete overhaul of the revenue administration for transparent transactions in the department citing that people, particularly farmers, developed a sort of hatred towards the department owing to harassment they were facing in land transaction related issues. Absence of IT intervention leading to maximum human interface and thus, to corrupt practices was a major reason behind the government’s decision to reform the department.

Accordingly, the government has decided to host all land details online so that foolproof documents could be handed over to the owners.

The meeting was focused on the operational procedures that should be evolved after the passage of the landmark legislations overhauling the Revenue administration that received the Governor’s assent.

He wanted the officials of the Municipal Administration department as well as ground level workers of the Panchayat Raj department to expedite registration of properties online. Meetings should be convened with the District Panchayat Raj officers and the mandal level officers in this direction to ensure effective coordination between the departments concerned in the speedy completion of the process.

People on their part should cooperate with the officials concerned by providing complete information about their holdings so that they could be hosted online. “The government has initiated the process to see that the revenue administration and the land record management is 100%transparent,” the CM said, exhorting officials to take steps to see that enough care was taken to see that the targets set by the government were reached.

At the same time, focus should be on setting up Vaikuntha Dhamams, dump yards, Harita Haram as well as plantation of six saplings in each household in the rural areas. The Chief Minister said the government was mulling conducting surprise inspections to check on how solid and liquid waste were being lifted by tractors provided to villages and their disposal in line with the prescribed environmental norms. Flying squads were likely to be constituted in this direction to ensure that there was close check on the activities at the grass root level.