KCR floors delegates with his lucid Telugu

A yet another facet of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was witnessed by thousands of delegates attending the World Telugu Conference (WTC) at the inaugural here at L.B. Stadium on Friday.

As P.V. Ramanachary, Advisor (Culture) had noted, Mr. Rao donned the role of a Telugu scholar who mesmerised the audience with his lucid expression and engaging speech interspersing with poems written by Vemana, Bhaskara and Pothana to the modern day poets like Goreti Venaka and Andesri. Regaling the audience with anecdotes that stirred his passion for Telugu and thanking his teachers for noticing the spark in him and encouraging him to gain mastery over the language, he went on explaining the beauty of Telugu and the poems that conveyed life’s profound truths and moral values in a simple and easy way to understand.

Mr. Rao said even if one knew the language, it would not be impressive if he/she did not have the creativity or art of expression to convey a beautiful idea and added that the Shatakas of great poets became immortal precisely for the same reason.

Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao said the WTC brought the eminent Telangana poets and writers back into the conscience of the people by displaying their photos prominently on arches and hoardings dotting the city. Telugu people worldwide would look up to Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao to lead the movement for revival of Telugu’s prominence.

TS and A.P. Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan said whatever be the flavour of Telangana, Andhra or Rayalaseema, they all enriched the Telugu language. The conference gave an opportunity to pay tributes to the bygone-era poets.