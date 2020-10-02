KCR felicitates Governor’s husband

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao felicitating P. Soundararajan on his selection for Dronacharya award in nephrology.

HYDERABAD

02 October 2020 22:39 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao drove to Raj Bhavan on Friday to personally congratulate Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s husband P. Soundararajan on his selection for Dronacharya award in nephrology, instituted by the Delhi Nephrologists’ Forum.

Mr. Rao presented a shawl and bouquet to Dr. Soundararajan, a noted nephrologist.

Mr. Rao told him that entire Telangana was proud of his achievements and appreciated his illustrious career in the field of nephrology spanning over 35 years.

Dr. Soundararajan was the head of nephrology in the prestigious Sri Ramachandra Medical College in Tamil Nadu and published more than 200 research papers in national and international medical journals.