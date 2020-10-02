Hyderabad

KCR felicitates Governor’s husband

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao felicitating P. Soundararajan on his selection for Dronacharya award in nephrology.  

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao drove to Raj Bhavan on Friday to personally congratulate Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s husband P. Soundararajan on his selection for Dronacharya award in nephrology, instituted by the Delhi Nephrologists’ Forum.

Mr. Rao presented a shawl and bouquet to Dr. Soundararajan, a noted nephrologist.

Mr. Rao told him that entire Telangana was proud of his achievements and appreciated his illustrious career in the field of nephrology spanning over 35 years.

Dr. Soundararajan was the head of nephrology in the prestigious Sri Ramachandra Medical College in Tamil Nadu and published more than 200 research papers in national and international medical journals.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2020 10:40:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/kcr-felicitates-governors-husband/article32754849.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story