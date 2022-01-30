KCR favoured only a few IAS officers, says Uttam

‘Will raise the misuse of officers in Parliament’

Nalgonda MP and senior Congress leader N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has accused Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao of destroying the Civil Services cadre and said he would be remembered for misusing the IAS and IPS officers system.

“When you are questioning the Centre’s new move to gain control over the officers of the central service you should remember that you have destroyed the entire system diluting their power and image and insulting them,” he said at a press conference here.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy asked why were the retired Chief Secretaries and DGPs in Telangana being reemployed when officers were available. “Is it not a bait for the serving officers to toe your line violating all the norms and demoralise the officers during their service period,” he asked.

Similarly, junior officers were being given top posts insulting the seniors. The present Chief Secretary S. Somesh Kumar was chosen superseding 14 senior IAS officers and all the important portfolios were being handled by him while senior officers sit idle, he alleged. Moreover, he belongs to the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

Mr. Reddy further said that non-cadre officers in IPS were being appointed as the Superintendents of Police while direct IPS officers were totally ignored. “In earlier governments IAS and IPS officers had respect but now they are forced to work like followers of the MLA concerned. Officers willing to bow to him only are given postings,” he claimed.

The Nalgonda MP said he would raise the issue in Parliament and question such dictatorial attitudeof the government..

He said Centre’s move to gain total control over the officers was not correct but KCR had no moral right to question it when he himself had destroyed the system in Telangana.