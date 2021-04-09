‘The Chief Minister has destroyed the democratic fabic’

KCR encouraging defections: Bhatti

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has termed the merger of Telangana TDP into the TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) a reflection of the fear of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the growing resentment against his governanace.

The Chief Minister is trying to camouflage his weaknesses and put up a show of strength by encouraging defections of MLAs from other parties, Mr. Vikramaka charged in a statement here.

“Mr. Rao doesn’t have time to look into the suicides of frustrated youngsters, private teachers, tenant farmers but has enough time to induce the MLAs of other parties,” he said.

Mr. Vikramarka alleged that Mr. Rao has destroyed the very fabric of democracy trying to wipe out the opposition by buying MLAs and by offering other benefits. Telangana has topped the country in defections and it is a shame for a State born through the sacrifices of students and youngsters who dreamt of a democratic Telangana.

The CLP leader said merger of TTDLP into TRS is illegal and the Speaker doesn’t have the powers to recognise such mergers as any merger has to be done by the presidents of political parties with the permission of the Election Commission. The Legislature Parties (LPs) are extension of the political parties and they have don’t have the legal powers to merge with other other LPs, he said.

Mr. Vikramarka said that 12 MLAs of the Congress were lured in a similar manner by the Chief Minister and even during the previous Assembly similar illegal methods were adopted to strengthen himself. He said Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had visualised such scenarios while writing the Constitution and provided enough space for the opposition to keep the ruling parties in check. However, Mr. Rao is violating the Constitution and mocking the very spirit of it, he alleged.