KCR, Eatala blamed for ‘collapse’ of healthcare system in Telangana

TPCC opens photo exhibition of govt. hospitals after CLP leader’s tour

Alleging that the public healthcare system was deliberately destroyed to benefit the private hospitals, Telangana Congress leaders have blamed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Health Minister Eatala Rajender for it.

Speaking at a press conference, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy; CLP leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka; MLAs D. Sreedhar Babu, D. Seethakka, Podem Veeraiah and T. Jagga Reddy demanded that the Health Minister name the private hospitals whose 50% beds were acquired for coronavirus treatment and at what cost. “The Chief Minister and Health Minister are looting people in the name of coronavirus,” they alleged.

Earlier, they inaugurated a photo exhibition highlighting the poor facilities at government hospitals noticed during Mr. Vikramarka’s 10-day tour of public hospitals.

Appreciating Mr Vikramarka’s tour, the TPCC chief said it exposed the ‘pathetic’ condition in government hospitals and the silence of the CM. “The sanctioned posts of doctors, nurses and other staff were not filled and the existing staff was not provided required infrastructure and support to treat COVID-19 patients.”

Mr. Reddy alleged that the government was still trying to ‘manage’ COVID-19 situation by tampering with the statistics and creating the illusion of beating the disease. The Telangana High Court has pointed out the lapses and also the suppression of real figures of COVID deaths while Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan too alerted the government on the lapses.

However, the State government did not take any measures to plug the loopholes and instead the CM treated the Governor’s advice as political criticism. The first COVID-19 case was reported in March and even after six months facilities were not improved and the World Health Organisation’s norm of ‘Track, Test & Treat’ was not followed.

Mr. Vikramarka lashed out at Mr. Rajender saying he could not provide facilities in the hospital in his own constituency. A DTP operator Praveen Yadav was forced to fudge hospital’s statistics to show Caeserean deliveries as natural births and when he refused, he was sacked. Mr. Yadav was also implicated in a false case and tortured by the police, he claimed. Later, Mr Yadav was found dead, he said and demanded the DGP probe Mr. Rajender’s role in it.

The CLP leader said the tour showcased how the healthcare system has totally collapsed in Telangana.

He said that the Congress leaders would meet the Governor and Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to brief them about the pathetic conditions prevailing in public hospitals. He said if the State government fails to react, the party would move the High Court.