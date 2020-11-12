KCR discusses GHMC polls with TRS leaders

HYDERABAD

12 November 2020

Cabinet meeting today to discuss GHMC elections

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday held a six-hour long meeting with general secretaries of TRS and Ministers from city which was also attended by Majlis-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi to discuss the upcoming GHMC polls.

Mr. Rao has convened a Cabinet meeting on Friday, apparently again to discuss GHMC elections and the possibility of announcing bonus to fine variety of paddy which the farmers cultivated in a big way in the kharif.

Thursday’s meeting assumed significance in the background of the State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi’s consultations with representatives of political parties on GHMC elections.

Sources said Mr. Rao advised the TRS leaders and Ministers not to worry about the verdict of by-election to Dubbak Assembly election which went BJP way as its candidate enjoyed sympathy having lost in the past. There was no need for panic over BJP factor because the government enjoyed public support.

The Cabinet meeting is likely to discuss bonus for fine variety of paddy and crop loss on account of rains. A decision on High Court’s directive asking government not to accept fresh applications for regularisation of land transactions made on plain paper, they added.

It was said the GHMC polls were likely in the first week of December following issue of notification immediately after Deepavali. The TRS was also keen on elections in the first week of December to avoid sinking of defeat at Dubbak deep in the public .

Sources also said Mr. Rao asked the leaders to work hard in GHMC polls. The party will entrust responsibility to leaders division-wise.