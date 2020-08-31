KCR dancing to Majlis tunes, alleges BJP

‘Why no permissions to Ganesh Utsav processions?’

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is acting as per the directions of the Majlis party and hence he allowed processions during Moharrum despite coronavirus restrictions, charged party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday.

Addressing a Zoom media conference on Monday, Mr. Sanjay criticised the government for denying permissions to Ganesh Utsav processions but allowing processions on the occasion of Moharrum under the influence of MIM.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should apologise to the Hindu community for not allowing pujas at Ganesh pandals. People have been threatened with cases if they participate in Ganesh Navaratri festival. Ganesh idols brought for puja have been whisked away to police stations. It is unfortunate that the police have forcibly taken away the idols for immersion by giving an ultimatum to people. We have never experienced such oppression during the Ganesh festival,” he lamented.

Stating that he was not against giving permissions to Muslims to observe Moharrum, the Karimnagar MP said the Chief Minister should give equal importance to all religions. “But he has become a puppet in the hands of MIM and is giving directions from his farmhouse to allow the procession in the old city,” he said.

The BJP leader pointed out that people have not celebrated even Bonalu and Sri Rama Navami festivals this year due to coronavirus but scores of people were allowed to gather at Dabirpura for Moharrum.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Defence G. Kishan Reddy said he was deeply anguished by the passing away of former President and Bharat Ratna, Pranab Mukherjee.

“Fondly called as ‘Pranab da’, he was an exemplary leader who led from the front and served this nation with dedication and determination,” he said in his condolence message.

Party State Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other top leaders too expressed their condolences.

In a message, the party chief recalled the services rendered by the departed leader to the country in various capacities, including as Union Minister in several Congress governments, and also recalled that he headed the committee which recommended formation of Telangana State. He also pointed out that the Modi government had conferred ‘Bharat Ratna’, the highest civilian honour on him, and the former President also paid a visit to the RSS headquarters to deliver a speech there, a first for a Congress leader.