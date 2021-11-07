Hyderabad

KCR consoles Srinivas Goud’s family

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao visited Mahabubnagar on Sunday to console the family of Minister for Excise V. Srinivas Goud following the death of latter’s mother on October 29. The Chief Minister along with Ministers Md. Mahamood Ali, Gangula Kamalakar, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and S. Niranjan Reddy, Members of Parliament M. Srinivas Reddy and P. Ramulu, legislators, other elected representatives and district officials visited the farm house of Mr. Srinivas Goud where his mother was laid to rest and offered floral tributes at the memorial.

He also consoled the bereaved family members.


