KCR confident of no action against his corruption: Revanth

TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud (left), Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy (right) along with party senior leaders at the political training programme of party workers at Kompally on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy opined that the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao was confident of silence on his corruption by the BJP government given his close relations with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Mr. KCR is posing challenges to the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay knowing very well that he has no stature in New Delhi and no one takes him seriously in the party high command, he said adding that the Chief Minister has no guts to challenge the national leadership but only Telangana BJP leaders. In fact, CM has dedicated his press conferences to lash out at Bandi Sanjay and not at national leadership.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the two-day training programme for select Congress leaders on digital membership, the TPCC president said the Congress has given a document to the Central government with full evidence on KCR’s corruption but there has been no action, as expected. “His closeness to BJP national leadership is well-known and that is why he is targeting the local BJP leaders to confuse people. But the fact is TRS and BJP are working together and state BJP leaders are totally clueless on this relationship,” he claimed.

Further charging the TRS leadership with corruption, he said the affidavits filed by KCR, KTR, Kavita and T. Harish Rao during elections since 2014 show the phenomenal rise in their properties and they can’t hide their amassed wealth from the people for long.

Mr. Reddy said KCR was afraid of Congress and his claims that Congress was finished was to satisfy his false ego. “If Congress was finished why is the CM accusing us of colluding with the BJP and blaming us for his loss,” he asked.

The Congress chief accused the government of acting like a middleman rather than guiding the farmers and giving them confidence. If the Centre escapes its responsibility from buying paddy state government too cannot escape leaving the farmers in lurch, he said asked what kind of CM he is to threaten to sit on dharnas than buying the crops. “Was he given power to stage dharnas or govern,” he asked.

He described KCR’s outbursts against the farm laws as a joke and challenged him to pass a resolution in the Assembly against the three farm laws. He said KCR doesn’t have any agriculture policy and his whims and fancies are being thrust upon the farmers.


