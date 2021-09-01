KCR checkmates opponents with bureaucratic transfers

HYDERABAD

01 September 2021 22:42 IST

By posting some dalit officers in top posts including police department, CM succeeded in silencing critics

Ignore opponents’ criticism, bide time and hit back silently seems to be the strategy of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, if the recent shuffle of some top bureaucrats is any indication.

A few weeks ago TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, speaking at a party protest, cautioned State Intelligence chief T. Prabhakar Rao that the Congress would not hesitate to act against him when it comes to power. Accusing the officer of harassing party workers by siding with TRS, he threatened to drag Mr. Rao to court.

Three weeks later, however, the State government replaced him with Hyderabad Traffic Police chief Anil Kumar. Mr. Prabhakar Rao was shifted to SIB as its chief. Not just Revanth Reddy, even KCR’s former Cabinet colleague and now BJP leader Eatala Rajender accused Mr. Prabhakar Rao of making concerted efforts with TRS workers to defeat him in ensuing Huzurabad by-election.

No one from the TRS responded to the charges against Mr. Prabhakar Rao. Just when many thought that Opposition leaders successfully cornered TRS, came the order transferring him. Mr. Prabhakar Rao was SIB IG when he retired in June, 2020 and given service extension of three years. Eventually, he was appointed as Intelligence chief to the surprise of many as rarely was an officer on extension made boss of Intelligence wing which is described as eyes and ears of the government. By shifting Rao to SIB, KCR gave little scope to critics to target his government on this point.

Another grouse for KCR’s opponents, including police-officer-turned politician and Bahujan Samaj Party State president R.S. Praveen Kumar was that not a single dalit officer was given key postings in the Chief Minister’s Office.

TRS leadership maintained silence while even opposition leaders upped their ante accusing KCR of ignoring dalit officers in top postings of police department or other wings. The criticism became vociferous when KCR unveiled the Dalit Bandhu scheme of providing ₹10 lakh assistance to dalit families in the State.

The Chief Minister showed his political shrewdness once again by announcing from the dais during Dalit Bandhu scheme launch in Huzurabad that IAS officer Rahul Bojja was being appointed a Secretary in CMO, specifically mentioning that the latter is son of noted civil rights activist and dalit leader late Bojja Tarakam.

By posting some dalit officers in top posts including police department in recent shuffling of bureaucrats, the TRS chief succeeded in silencing his critics, who now have to find new points to target him. And KCR would apparently bide his time and come back at his opponents more strongly. One has to wait and watch how many turns this would take till next Assembly elections.