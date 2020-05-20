Hyderabad

KCR can’t dictate on crop cultivation: Congress

Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Postpone new agriculture policy for next season, says Uttam Kumar

Arguing that the government’s proposed agriculture policy was more of a threat than assurance and guidance to the farmers, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that the policy be postponed for the next Yasangi season.

Addressing a press conference along with All India Kisan Cell vice-chairman M. Kodanda Reddy; COVID-19 Task Force chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy, former minister G. Chinna Reddy and AICC secretary Vamshichand Reddy, he said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao cannot force the farmers to cultivate the crops of his choice.

The State government can draft a comprehensive policy after holding discussion with farmers, scientists and Opposition parties and implement the same from next Yasangi as less than a week was left for beginning of sowing for Vanakaalam season, he said.

On the government’s suggestions to grow cotton in large acerage, he asked how can to be possible when factors like supply of seeds and purchase of cotton were not in the control of State government. “If KCR is advising farmers to cultivate cotton then he should give a guarantee to pay ₹ 7,000 per quintal beforehand and procure the entire cotton produced,” he said.

Mr. Reddy objected to farmers being threatened of serious consequences if they refuse to grow the crops to be decided by State government and said it was unethical to threaten to stop financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu if farmers refused to follow regulated cropping pattern.

He claimed that nearly 40% farmers were already being denied assistance under Rythu Bandhu scheme and now threatening the beneficiaries was nothing but an insult to all farmers. He said the Congress party would not tolerate if the farmers were forced to cultivate the ones promoted by the government.

