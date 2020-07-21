KCR calls on Governor

21 July 2020 00:09 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Monday afternoon.

The meeting assumes significance in the light of reports over the government's reported unhappiness on the proactive role played by the Governor in some issues, including the rise in the incidence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the State. The Governor is said to have invited Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and the then Health Department Special Chief Secretary A. Santi Kumari to know first hand about the measures initiated by the government to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The meeting, however, could not take place. It was in this background the Chief Minister called on the Governor. Mr. Rao is reported to have explained the COVID-19 situation in the State and the steps taken by the government to check the virus.

Advertising

Advertising