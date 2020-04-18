KCR calls for extreme caution to curb COVID-19 spread

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, on Saturday, stressed on extreme caution as COVID-19 cases are going up in the State and the country daily.

The official machinery should be on high alert and as more number of cases are being registered in Hyderabad, a strategic plan should be implemented, he said.

Mr. Rao held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday on curbing the spread of COVID-19, treatment being extended to patients and implementation of lockdown, among other things.

He instructed officials to implement all measures to control the spread of COVID-19 and ensure that nobody goes hungry due to the lockdown.

He also discussed the issues to be taken up at Sunday’s Cabinet meeting. Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao, City Mayor Bonthu Ramamohan, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M. Mahender Reddy, Principal Secretaries Shanti Kumari, S. Narsing Rao, K. Ramakrishna Rao, and Kaloji Health University VC Karunakar Reddy attended the meeting.

Mr. Rao said that special focus should be paid to containment zones in the city and no one should be allowed to come out of those zones. The official machinery should be on high alert in areas where the affected are residing. A suitable strategy for every area be formulated. It should be ascertained who all could be infected from COVID-19 positive cases and tests should be conducted.

The CM said that poor should not suffer due to the lockdown, and the government distributed cash and free rice to white ration cardholders. If there were any more migrant workers and daily wagers, they should be recognised and help be extended.

The agricultural operations should continue as usual and the procurement centres should be supervised by District Collectors and People’s representatives. Every government department should be on alert to extend any help to anybody in this period, he said.