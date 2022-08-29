KCR calls for a ‘BJP-mukt Bharat’

ADVERTISEMENT

Renewing his attack on the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for its alleged flawed economic policies and unbearable tax burden Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said the BJP will be ousted from power and a Rythu Rajyam (farmer-friendly regime) will come to power at the Centre at the hustings in 2024.

“All intellectuals and progressive forces should strive with a strong resolve to create a BJP-mukt Bharat in 2024 to save India from divisive forces,” he said while addressing a public meeting in Peddapalli after inaugurating the integrated Collectorate complex in the district headquarters town.

He said: “Around 100 farmers from 26 States met me in Hyderabad and praised the TRS government’s pro-farmer and other landmark welfare schemes.” “They expressed the wish that we (TRS) foray into national politics,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He charged the BJP-led Central government with imposing backbreaking all-round price hike burden on common man and allowing a select few big businessmen, close to the persons at the helm at the Centre, to loot public money.

The Centre had not spared even milk products and hiked GST on textiles hitting the weavers hard, he charged, alleging that the BJP regime at the Centre written off a whopping Rs 12 lakh crore in the name of non-performing assets (NPAs) facilitating ‘corporate loot” of public money.

He said the agriculture power consumption across the country including all the irrigation projects is estimated at 20.8 % (amounting to Rs 1.45 lakh crore) of the total power consumption in the country. But the BJP-led Central government is hell bent on installing electricity meters for agriculture pumpsets in a move detrimental to farmers, he charged.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Rao said: “The BJP came to power by projecting the hollow Gujarat model of development and deceived people of the nation by thrusting anti-farmer and anti-poor regime on the country.”

“Around 70 to 75 persons died in hooch tragedy in Gujarat, where the prohibition is in force,” Mr Rao alleged.

The BJP leaders should explain as to why the 24X7 free power supply to farm sector and a plethora of other welfare schemes are not being implemented in the BJP-ruled States as was being done in Telangana, Mr Rao asked.

He said: “Some vested elements are trying to drive a wedge between communities and acting as gulams (slaves) of their Delhi agents in the State. These unscrupulous elements are stooping down to the level of carrying the footwear of their Delhi agents.”

“Let us protect the Telangana athmaguaravam and teach a fitting lesson to these “fanatics”, who are trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the State by resorting to “goondagiri” for their selfish political ends, he said.

He said the coal workers of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) foil attempts by the BJP government at the Centre to “privatise” the State-owned coal mining giant.