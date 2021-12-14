KCR busy with tours leaving farmers in distress: Revanth

More than 200 farmers committed suicide in the last two-and-a-half months alone, says PCC chief

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP, A. Revanth Reddy has criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his ‘religious and political’ tour to Tamil Nadu without bothering about the lakhs of farmers in distress.

The Chief Minister doesn’t have time to meet the farmers in distress and instil confidence in them, but has all the time to go to temples and indulge in politics outside the State, Mr. Reddy alleged in a statement here.

“Farmers are trapped in huge debts. They are unable to clear off their debts as the authorities are not buying their produce or not offering them MSP. With no possible exit from the current financial crisis, many farmers have committed suicide while others are on the verge of resorting to the extreme step,” he said. “The paddy crisis and lack of clarity on the next crop has turned the situation from bad to worse.”

Mr. Reddy took to Twitter claiming that more than 200 farmers committed suicide in the last two-and-a-half months alone and attached media reports to add credence to his claim. Every eight hours a farmer is losing life in Telangana, he claimed.

The Congress chief alleged that the Chief Minister has directed the police authorities to restrain from registering cases of farmers’ suicides and family members are being threatened of losing Rythu Bima if they insist on cases registered as suicides.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said that the families of farmers who committed suicide must get ₹ 6 lakh compensation and other assistance as per the provisions of GO Ms No. 421. However, the TRS government has stopped the implementation of the GO just to suppress the figures of farmers’ suicide.