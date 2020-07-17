KCR busy raising loans as people suffer from Coronavirus: CLP

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Manthani MLA D. Sreedhar Babu said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is busy raising loans even during the pandemic, leaving people to their fate.

At a press conference here, Mr. Vikramarka said the Chief Minister had got approval from the Governor to raise loans recently while being blind to the Corona situation in the State.

He said in the last four months, the Chief Minister raised ₹ 30,000 crore loans, adding to the already huge burden of ₹3 lakh crore loans.

He said the Chief Minister is focussing on demolition of Secretariat complex and its construction, spending hundreds of crores, not bothering about people’s education and health issues and employment loss.

He demanded the government to issue a white paper on the loans acquired by the State.

Mr. Vikramarka also took a jibe at the IT Minister, K.T. Rama Rao, saying he was good at speaking and doing nothing.

While the CM has totally ignored the coronavirus situation, by moving to his farmhouse, Minister K.T. Rama Rao too has failed to instil any confidence among people, he said.

Mr. Sreedhar Babu said Congress has been demanding the government to include corona in Arogyasri for the last three months but the Chief Minister is silent, and it reflects the lack of his seriousness.

He said the Congress wanted the government to construct a new building for Osmania General Hospital in the open space in its complex six years ago but nothing has been done so far.

The former Minister said that the Chief Minister and Health Minister E. Rajender are directly responsible for the poor facilities in government hospitals. Vacancies in the Health Department have not been filled and just 30 people are working in place of 300 people.

He said it is not proper to demolish the Secretariat and inaugurate flyovers.