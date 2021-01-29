KCR-BJP secret pact is open now: Congress MPs

Hyderabad

29 January 2021 23:29 IST

Telangana Congress MPs N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, A. Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy have alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s secret pact with the BJP was revealed when it preferred to stay in Parliament in support of the new farm bills.

Mr. KCR proved yet again that he backtracks on his promises and is not trustworthy, the Congress MPs said in different statements adding that TRS is now silent after making a hue and cry against the bills with its top leader K.T. Rama Rao himself sitting on a dharna against the bills.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy asked how come the TRS didn’t boycott the President’s address when the parties opposing the bills preferred to stay away from the address.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Mr. Revanth Reddy demanded KCR to prove his sincerity by passing a unanimous resolution in the Assembly against the bills. He said the Congress had always been talking of BJP-TRS secret pact and this was proved yet again. He also alleged that the Central government had conspired to make the farmers’ rally violent.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said he would attend the Rythu Bharosa Deeksha in Armoor on Saturday against the BJP’s ‘failure’ to establish the Turmeric Board as promised before the 2019 Parliament elections.

In a separate statement, Mr. Komatireddy alleged that KCR had succumbed to the pressures of the BJP on farm laws fearing action against his ‘corrupt’ deals in the Kaleshwaram project. He said KCR was denying support price for all the crops in the State and was claiming Rythu Bandhu to be the panacea of all.