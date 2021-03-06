‘KCR baiters will get their due’

Hyderabad

06 March 2021 23:20 IST

Rifle on the wall is silent, but it can shoot, says K. T. Rama Rao

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao had warned that those abusing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will get their due in the course of the time and the party's silence cannot be construed as weakness.

Rifle hanging by the wall is silent but it doesn’t mean it can't shoot, KTR said apparently aiming at BJP State president Bandi Sanjay who has been on a criticism-spree of KCR. He was speaking at the meeting of Telangana Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (TRSV), the student wing of the TRS, held in connection with the Graduate MLC elections.

Continuing his attack on the BJP, he said BJP relies on the 'WhatsApp University' to spread fake narratives while the TRS was committed to the betterment of the students in the State universities. He said BJP is good at "Baath Karodon mein Kaam Pakodon mein" referring to Prime Minister Narender Modi's controversial statement on selling pakoras was also a job.

"We have to win the two MLCs winning the confidence of the graduates explaining the good work of the government," he said and asked the students and youngsters to explain the government jobs given and the environment created for employment in the private sector. KCR should be credited with these achievements and also the radical measures taken to provide quality education through the residential schools.

On the other hand the Central government has denied educational and employment opportunities for Telangana. New IIMs, IISERs, IIITs, Medical colleges and NAvodaya Vidyalayas were announced for other states but not for Telangana, he said.

KTR alleged that BJP doesn't seem to consider Telangana as part of India and they are just good at raking up emotive issues like Pakistan and religion to stoke the emotions for political benefit. The best way to teach them a lesson is by defeating their candidates in the MLC elections. He asked the student wing leaders to repel the false propaganda of the BJP.