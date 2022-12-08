KCR attends wedding of former Karimnagar mayor’s daughter

December 08, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday attended the wedding of former Karimnagar Mayor S Ravinder Singh’s daughter in Karimnagar.

He was received by Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and Backward Classes Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Collector R V Karnan and others at the helipad here on Thursday morning.

Mr Rao headed straight to a private function hall where he attended the wedding ceremony.

He also visited the residence of Mr Kamalakar, before leaving for Hyderabad later in the day.

Collector R V Karnan presented a booklet containing the success stories of the beneficiaries of ‘Dalit Bandhu’, a flagship scheme of the State government for financial empowerment of Dalits, in Huzurabad constituency, to the Chief Minister during the latter’s visit to the town.

Mr Rao appreciated the effective implementation of the scheme and the enterprising endeavour of the beneficiaries to become entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, the State government issued orders appointing S Ravinder Singh as Chairman of Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited for a period of two years with immediate effect.

The orders to this effect were issued hours after the Chief Minister’s visit to Karimnagar.