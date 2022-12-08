  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |Data | The 2022 Gujarat Election was not a tight race unlike 2017 polls

KCR attends wedding of former Karimnagar mayor’s daughter

December 08, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday attended the wedding of former Karimnagar Mayor S Ravinder Singh’s daughter in Karimnagar.

He was received by Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and Backward Classes Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Collector R V Karnan and others at the helipad here on Thursday morning.

Mr Rao headed straight to a private function hall where he attended the wedding ceremony.

He also visited the residence of Mr Kamalakar, before leaving for Hyderabad later in the day.

Collector R V Karnan presented a booklet containing the success stories of the beneficiaries of ‘Dalit Bandhu’, a flagship scheme of the State government for financial empowerment of Dalits, in Huzurabad constituency, to the Chief Minister during the latter’s visit to the town.

Mr Rao appreciated the effective implementation of the scheme and the enterprising endeavour of the beneficiaries to become entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, the State government issued orders appointing S Ravinder Singh as Chairman of Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited for a period of two years with immediate effect.

The orders to this effect were issued hours after the Chief Minister’s visit to Karimnagar.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.