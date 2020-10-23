KCR asked to follow in Punjab’s footsteps

Vamshichand seeks Assembly session

Former MLA and AICC secretary Ch.Vamshichand Reddy has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to call for a special session of the Assembly to enact our laws to override the Central government’s contentious agriculture laws.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said the Punjab government had enacted three laws in a special session to negate the Central laws, which were detrimental to the farmers. “You have openly opposed the new laws and show that spirit in calling for a special session and negate those laws,” he said.

He said the Chief Minster was well aware of the injustice being done to the farmers by Central government's unfair farm laws. “ Protesting alone will not resolve the problems faced by our farmers. The pressing priority should be to protect our farmers from falling prey to the union's flawed decisions,” he said.