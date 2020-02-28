‘KCR Apathbandhu’ scheme soon

The Backward Classes Welfare department has decided in principle to introduce “KCR Apathbandhu”, a scheme envisaging distribution of ambulances to youth of weaker sections, to assist people in medical emergencies.

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, who chaired a meeting of the department officials, mooted the idea of launching the scheme on a pilot basis.

Accordingly, it was resolved to provide one ambulance each in all the districts to group of five unemployed youth hailing from the most backward communities.

Sewing machines

The meeting resolved to provide sewing machines to 10,000 poor women, besides providing training to them.

It was decided to train the unemployed women through the NIFT and provide them with employment opportunities.

The Minister exhorted the officials concerned to work with effective coordination at the field-level to ensure that the benefits intended for weaker sections reach all the eligible beneficiaries.

He said he would forthwith visit districts to inspect the facilities made available in the BC welfare hostels as well as residential schools. Ministers, MLAs and other elected representatives would be asked to visit the BC welfare hostels as part of ongoing Pattana Pragati and inspect the facilities there.

The Minister also reviewed the measures that are being taken to ensure appointment of regular officers in the welfare department.